$147 million federal investment to Port of Baltimore a story of "renewal," governor says

BALTIMORE -- The more than $147 million investment for upgrades to the Port of Baltimore is a story of "renewal," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said during President Joe Biden's visit to Baltimore on Tuesday.

Biden announced $3 billion in federal grants to improve port infrastructures across the United States.

"When the story of the port is written, it won't be the story of survival," Moore said. "It will be of renewal."

This new investment will support more than 2,000 jobs, including more than 350 manufacturing jobs for the Port of Baltimore.

Biden said this is part of the Investing in America Agenda which has delivered several projects to Maryland including rehabilitating a section of the Dundalk Marine Terminal, interchange improvements at the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel and upgrades at BWI Marshall Airport.

The announcement comes seven months after a large cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse and block the passageway to and from the port. Dockworkers earlier this month went on strike for three days after their union contract expired without a deal.

Leader in clean energy transition

Moore said the funding for upgrades is an opportunity for the Port of Baltimore to become stronger.

"Thanks to the leadership of President Biden, the Port of Baltimore will now be the leader in clean energy transition that the whole country will look at in awe," Moore said.

The Maryland Port Administration's Equipment Electrification and Terminal Decarbonization project will receive more than $145 million to purchase zero-emission cargo handling equipment.

Nearly $2 million will help deliver cleaner air to the port and neighboring communities.

"It will cut ports opening costs, strengthen supply chain, make American businesses more competitive and keep consumer prices down while slashing carbon pollution," Biden said.

The President said this funding effort focuses on environmental justice, citing aging infrastructure at several ports.

"For too long, they've run on fossil fuels and aging infrastructure putting workers at risk and exposing nearby communities to dangerous pollution," Biden said. "Studies show more childhood asthma, lung disease and heart disease and cancer in folks who live close to ports," he said.

Baltimore's relationship with Biden

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott touted the city's strong relationship with the president over the last few years.

"He was one of the first people who called us following the Key Bridge tragedy and that partnership we know continues to shine bright today," Scott said.

Biden couldn't help but acknowledge how quickly partners worked to get the port reopened.

"When I see this port now, cranes in the air, ships and cargo on the move, I hope and feel what I hope you feel a real sense of pride," Biden said.