Politics, important ballot issues on the menu at a Baltimore County diner

Politics on the menu at Double T Diner in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- As we enter the final stretch to a historic election day, WJZ was interested in how voters felt about the candidates and important issues on the ballot.

Politics were on the menu on Tuesday at the Double T Diner on Route 40 in Baltimore County. There was a mixed bag of emotions about the issues that matter to the patrons when it comes to presidential nominees Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

"They haven't done anything in four years," said Joan Franks, a registered Republican. "Whether you like Trump or not, he's a businessman. He can get us back on track."

"Wait, I love this one, because people will say, I'm voting for him because he's a really good businessman, and the person doing the interview doesn't ask the follow-up question, which is, 'Can you tell me some of his successful business?'" said Kelly Wharton, a registered Democrat.

Common ground

There is a commonality at the Double T Diner. No matter the stylistic presidential preference of these voters, they may differ on the cause and how to handle issues, like the economy, reproductive freedom and democracy, but ironically, there was common ground.

"Because it's the woman's right, it's her decision, she's the one having the baby," said Natalie Stansberry, a registered Democrat.

"I have the Lord now, and so you would want to say not to do it, and then you have women that should make their own choice," Franks said.

"At the same time, I worry about some of the foolishness that happened January 6, so that kind of comes to mind," Wharton added.

Having hope

Fear and division are palpable in this historic election, but these voters in Baltimore County offer hope that no matter who wins this election, we need to come together as a country in the name of democracy.

"You have to be," Franks said. "If she wins, we have to get behind her and keep praying that she can do what needs to be done."

"I'm telling myself there are more people that believe in my value systems than not, but I don't know we're going to see on election day if that's true or not," Wharton said.

"Moreo for my grandchildren, for their future," diner patron Anita McComas said. "I think that's very important."