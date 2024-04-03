Police searching for suspects involved in deadly shooting of teen near Inner Harbor

17-year-old killed from shooting near Baltimore's Inner Harbor

17-year-old killed from shooting near Baltimore's Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old Monday night near the Inner Harbor.

Devron Tyner died after he was shot in the 200 block of East Pratt Street.

Detectives believe the people in the photos may have been involved in the shooting.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.