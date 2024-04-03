Watch CBS News
Police searching for suspects involved in deadly shooting of teen near Inner Harbor

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

17-year-old killed from shooting near Baltimore's Inner Harbor
17-year-old killed from shooting near Baltimore's Inner Harbor 00:27

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old Monday night near the Inner Harbor.

Devron Tyner died after he was shot in the 200 block of East Pratt Street.

Detectives believe the people in the photos may have been involved in the shooting.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. 

April 3, 2024



