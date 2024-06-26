Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl feared to be with stranger she met online

BALTIMORE -- A search is underway tonight for a missing 12-year-old girl from Baltimore County.

Her parents say she was last seen nearly a week ago, and they fear she may be with someone she met online.

Tayzha Alona Warren, 12, was last seen last Thursday at her home in Pikesville.

Her parents are devastated and are asking that anyone who knows where she is to bring her home.

The 12-year-old, who goes by her middle name Alona, was last seen at her home at an apartment complex in Pikesville on Thursday, June 20th.

"Last Friday I went to wake Alona up for breakfast, just for the day, and she wasn't there," Mia Brooks, Warren's mother, said.

Brooks says her daughter left behind a note saying she was going to Pennsylvania and to not call the police.

"She said that I'm not running away, which made it even more cryptic because you're 12," Brooks said.

Alona's loved ones gathered Tuesday night to search for her near Pikesville Middle School.

Her parents tell WJZ they learned where Alona may have gone from friends.

"People have said and friends have said that she was talking to a man in his 20s," Brooks said.

Baltimore County police are investigating.

Detectives are working with other law enforcement agencies and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to locate her.

Her parents hope their daughter will return soon.