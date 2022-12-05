Watch CBS News
Police search for suspect who robbed Anne Arundel County Walgreens

BALTIMORE - Police are looking for a man who robbed a Walgreens in Anne Arundel County on Nov. 26.

Around 8 p.m., at the Walgreens on Piney Orchard Parkway in Odenton, police said a man went to purchase something, and then when the cash register opened, he jumped the counter, pushed the cashier out of the way and stole money.

Police said the man - described as a Black man, in his mid-20s to 30s, thin build, and medium height - then ran away.

However, surveillance photos captured a picture of the suspect. 

Anyone who knows this suspect should call police at 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 11:56 AM

