Police say at least 5 killed in string of weekend shootings across Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Since Friday afternoon, at least five people have been murdered in Baltimore, and at least eight others injured.

One of the most recent incidents was a quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday in the 5500 block of Harford Road in the Hamilton neighborhood.

The shooting occurred early Sunday and it left one man dead, a woman fighting for her life after police say she was shot in the head, and two other victims wounded.

In the Hamilton community on Monday, Baltimoreans expressed their concern about violence in the city.

"Hearing it now—it's tragic," said Baltimore resident Caldwell Dugar who also stated that crime is coming closer to his home. "It's a matter of time before it trickles down to my neighborhood or to everybody else's neighborhood."

"I'll be an old person before I see it return—if it returns to the way it was when I was growing up," Baltimore resident George Patterson said.

The police department said along with the weekend homicides and shootings, there were 21 confirmed robberies.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said there were more than 75 arrests made during that time, but none of them were for the murders.

He says citizens should speak up if they have information that could help solve a crime.

"If there is anyone who knows anything, heard anything, saw anything, or know someone who does—please call us right away," Harrison said. "It is with that help that we can hold people accountable for this."

So far this year, 227 people have been murdered—18 more than the same time last year according to data from the police department.

Non-fatal shootings have increased as well by about 11%.

According to data from the police department, on this day in 2021, there were 415 non-fatal shootings, compared to 464 so far this year.

Mayor Brandon Scott also addressed the recurring weekend violence in Baltimore.

"We know that on weekends, this stuff is driven by personal conflict outside of bars, personal beefs, people being mad over petty things, and what we have to do is that we all have to be better," Scott said.

The number for Crime Stoppers is 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Citizens can also call the homicide unit 410-396-2100. Tips can remain anonymous.