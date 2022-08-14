9 people shot in Baltimore within several hours, 2 die from their injuries

9 people shot in Baltimore within several hours, 2 die from their injuries

9 people shot in Baltimore within several hours, 2 die from their injuries

BALTIMORE -- Nine people were shot and two of them died from their gunshot injuries between 7:50 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

The smattering of shootings erupted in various parts of the city within the span of several hours.

First, someone shot a 58-year-old man in the leg in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, police said.

Officers working in East Baltimore found the man in the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, according to authorities.

Then, around 11:30 p.m., officers on patrol in South Baltimore learned that there had been a shooting near the 1200 block of W. Lombard Street, police said.

They canvassed the area and found a man with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Medics arrived at the shooting site and pronounced the man dead, police said.

About 90 minutes later, officers in the southwest side of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Old Frederick Road.

They found a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds just a few minutes after 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

At some point after that, officers learned that a 35-year-old man had sought treatment for a gunshot injury at a local hospital, according to authorities.

Investigators believe that both men were shot in the 3500 block of Old Frederick Road.

Less than an hour later, officers were scrambling to respond to shots fired in another part of the city.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers in Northeast Baltimore heard gunshots while patrolling the area, police said.

They searched the area for evidence of a shooting and found multiple gunshot victims in the 5500 block of Harford Road near Baltimore's Hamilton neighborhood, according to authorities.

Officers found one man who had been shot in the torso. Medics pronounced the man dead at the site of the shooting, police said.

They also found a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head. An ambulance took the woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Following the shooting, officers learned that two other people had gone to local hospitals to receive treatment for their non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police learned that those people had also been shot on Harford Road.

Now, business owners and residents in the area are on high alert.

The owner of Samantha's Nails & Lashes said she never thought anything bad would happen in the relatively quiet area.

But on Sunday morning, the sound of gunshots cracking as bullets flew through the air changed the tone of the Northeast neighborhood

Now, there's a bullet lodged inside of her shop and a hole the size of a quarter marking the spot where it entered through the storefront window.

"They tried to take it out but they couldn't go all the way inside the wall," she said of investigators who are still trying to collect evidence of the deadly quadruple shooting.

One neighborhood resident, Ken, said he has lived in Hamilton for a decade, During that time, he says has only heard the occasional scuffle.

The early morning shooting has him reassessing the safety of the area.

"That's scary," he said. "Any one of us could be the next one."