Police respond to three shot in two shootings within a minute apart in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore police are investigating two shootings within a minute of each other Wednesday morning in the South and Southeast districts of the city.

Police said a 27-year-old woman was found shot in the upper body around 9:23 a.m. in the 2700 block of Spelman Road, Police said the woman was driving when she was shot. She was taken to the hospital but her condition is unknown.

At 9:24 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 3200 block of Pulaski Highway. Officers found a 55-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Police officer learned of a second man who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the 100 block of North Clinton Street. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Homicide detectives have been notified due to his condition.

Investigators said both were shot in the 300 block of Loneys Lane.

Anyone with information on the shootings are asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.