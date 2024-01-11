Watch CBS News
Local News

Human remains found near South Baltimore industrial waste landfill

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Denise Koch has your Thursday afternoon news update (1/11/2024)
Denise Koch has your Thursday afternoon news update (1/11/2024) 02:05

BALTIMORE -- Police have found skeletal remains near a business that specializes in recycling construction and demolition debris in Baltimore's Hawkins Point neighborhood, according to authorities.

Officers made the grisly discovery in the 3800 block of Fort Armistead Road on Thursday. Homicide detectives are investigating the death of that person, police said.

Staff at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will examine the remains to determine the identity of the person and the cause of their death, police said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 4:19 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.