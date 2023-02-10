Watch CBS News
Police make arrest in Laurel shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police have arrested 46-year-old Rakyia Talley in the shooting of a 32-year-old man near a Laurel shopping center on Wednesday morning.

Officers said Antwaun Conyers was shot shortly after 10 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of Russett Green East near Russett Green shopping center. He died at the scene. 

Police said the investigation is fluid, and more updates will follow.  

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available. 

First published on February 10, 2023 / 1:19 PM

