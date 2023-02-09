Police identify man killed in shooting near shopping center in Laurel

Man shot and killed near shopping center in Laurel, police say

BALTIMORE -- Police said a 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting near a shopping center in Laurel Wednesday morning.

Officers said Antwaun Conyers was shot shortly after 10 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of Russett Green East near Russett Green shopping center. He died at the scene.

Police said they are searching for a suspect who took off in a dark-colored sedan.

"Somebody just walking down the road and get shot like that? I won't be walking here no more," said Laurel resident Cynthia Jenifer, who walks her dog on that street.

The shooter and victim are believed to have known each other, Anne Arundel County Police Cpl. Chris Anderson said.

"This is a highly populated and highly traveled area, so there is the potential for video evidence to be secured at some point," Cpl Anderson said.

While police are investigating, nearby Walmart and Sam's Club are still open for the public.

"It's an absolute tragedy and our hearts go out to the victim's family," Cpl. Anderson said.

Police said this is the second homicide investigating this year in Anne Arundel County.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4731 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.