60-year-old man dead after he was assaulted, robbed in Canton, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 60-year-old man is dead after he was robbed and assaulted in Canton, the Baltimore Police Department said.

A priest at St. Casimir Church identified the victim as Victor Malabayabas, who was a parishioner there.

Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on Saturday about 5:40 p.m. when an unidentified Black man asked him for a tissue, police said.

"When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."

When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Malabayabas' condition worsened on Aug. 21 and he died the following day, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Tuesday ruled his death a homicide.

According to a 2013 article in The Catholic Review, Malabayabas frequently volunteered in Patterson Park, cutting overgrown grass, picking up litter, and tending to trees.

"I love having the park in my backyard," he said. "If we all come together, we can make it beautiful for future generations."

He would bring his two children with him to help, according to the article.

A native of the Philippines who served in the Navy for more than a decade, Malabayabas spent his time after the military working as a dishwasher and on a boat while studying finance in the evenings. He eventually landed a position at Morgan Stanley's offices in Fells Point, according to the article.

Anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7Lockup.

Correction: An initial report from authorities said the suspect asked Malabayabas for a cigarette, not a tissue. WJZ regrets the error.