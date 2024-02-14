Police investigating mass shooting near Central Booking facility in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are investigating a mass shooting that happened Tuesday evening near Central Booking.

Four people were shot, one of them remains in critical condition, in the 700 block of E. Eager Street.

Police aren't releasing many details at this point because they say they do not know much. Meanwhile, people who work near Central Booking have concerns about the safety of that area.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Police set up crime scene tape near a mini mart on the street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his groin. Not too long after, three other victims, all men in their 20s, walked into a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

Those men are expected to be okay, but investigators say the victim found at the scene is in critical but stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests or released any suspect information.

"We just need some help. Because right now it's very preliminary. We've got little information on it. We've got multiple shell casings and that's about it right now," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

WJZ went to the area where the shooting happened.

"It's crazy. You've got guys standing up at the store all the time, nobody is really doing anything to keep them from standing up at the store. It's just everyday crime, that's all," said Ollie Johnson, who works nearby.

Many say the area near Central Booking should be more secure.

"It should be safe but what they need to do is that if you don't have no business being up by the store you should be at work or at home common sense," Johnson said.