Police investigating quadruple shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An investigation is underway after a quadruple shooting in East Baltimore, police said Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the 700 block of East Eager Street for a reported shooting just before 10 p.m. Tuesday evening.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a person shot. Later, three other individuals walked into a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, but two victims are in "possibly critical" condition, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

At least one victim is in surgery.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100.