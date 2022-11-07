Police investigating homicide after man shot by security guard in South Baltimore Royal Farms dies

BALTIMORE - A man who was shot by a security guard at a Royal Farms in South Baltimore has died, according to police.

Marquise Powell, 26, was shot in the head early on Oct. 30 at the convenience store on Washington Boulevard.

He was taken to the hospital where he died on Saturday. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Security guard Kanisha Spence, 45, has been charged in the shooting. She was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder, but police haven't said if she has been charged with anything else.

Powell was found at the doorway of the store with a gunshot to his head, according to police.

Spence is a security guard working with Maximum Protective Security Agency. She was working at the Royal Farms at the time of the shooting, according to charging documents.

WJZ requested a comment from Spence's listed employer about the incident but did not immediately hear back Tuesday evening.

Documents revealed the man walked into the Royal Farms with a woman, and at some point while in the store, Spence asked them to leave.

The man became belligerent and frustrated at Spence before briefly leaving, documents show. Moments later, he returned to yell and approach Spence when Spence pulled out her .9 mm semiautomatic handgun and pointed it at him.

According to documents, the man left before returning to confront Spence.

The woman attempted to restrain the man in the vestibule area of the store. Spence advanced toward the man and then shot him in the head, according to charging documents.

Spence told police she shot him because he "lunged at her."

Documents said Spence was not scared during the altercation, but only when he lunged at her.

Investigators revealed that the man did not lunge at Spence, but just closed the gap between them.

A neighbor and friend of Spence for the last four years—who does not want to be identified—said the suspect works hard to provide for her family, and that this situation has left her in shock.

"I think she was terrified," the friend said. "I've never known her to be violent or out of control or anything. I love her, and I'm praying for her and her family."

Spence is expected back in court on Dec. 1 for a preliminary hearing.