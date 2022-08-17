Police investigating fatal crash in Lauraville

BALTIMORE -- Police are on the scene of a fatal crash in Northeast Baltimore in the Lauraville neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Harford Road on Wednesday about 3:15 p.m. for a reported collision.

A small SUV collided with a Pepsi freight truck, police said, and one person died as a result of the crash.

Members of the C.R.A.S.H. Team are investigating the incident.