Police investigating fatal crash in Lauraville

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are on the scene of a fatal crash in Northeast Baltimore in the Lauraville neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Harford Road on Wednesday about 3:15 p.m. for a reported collision.

A small SUV collided with a Pepsi freight truck, police said, and one person died as a result of the crash. 

Members of the C.R.A.S.H. Team are investigating the incident.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 4:46 PM

