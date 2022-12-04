Police investigate man found dead in a building fire in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- An adult male was found dead Sunday morning after a building fire Saturday night in Southwest Baltimore, police say.
At approximately 11:50 a.m., Sunday morning, officers responded to the 2500 block of West Lexington Street for an alarm of fire follow-up.
After arriving officers were notified by the Baltimore City Fire Department that a deceased adult male had been found inside the building, according to a release.
Arson and homicide units are investigating this incident.
The original alarm of fire took place at approximately 11:29 p.m. Saturday night.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.
