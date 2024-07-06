Police investigate man, 33, killed in a stabbing in West Baltimore

Extreme heat warnings extended into Monday and more top stories

BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating a stabbing that killed a 33-year-old man in West Baltimore Friday night.

Officers received reports of a cutting on the 2400 block of West Lafayette Avenue around 11 p.m. According to a release, after arriving to the scene officers found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives urge anyone with information surrounding this incident to contact them at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is provided.