16-year-old killed in shooting in NE Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff



BALTIMORE - A 16-year-old was was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore.

Officers heard gunfire around 6:15 p.m. in the area of the 1800 block of East 29th Street.

The teen was found unresponsive and officers started rendering aid. He died at the scene, police said.

This is at least the fourth teen killed in Baltimore City in 2023.

Homicide detectives are investigating. 

No other details were provided.

Anyone with information, is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.



First published on February 5, 2023 / 8:39 PM

