One person shot, killed in Essex, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County's homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Essex on Friday, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred a few minutes before 5 p.m. in the area where Route 702 connects with Marlyn Avenue, county police said.

That's where Baltimore County officers found the gunshot victim who had been shot at least one time, according to authorities.

Medics transported the adult gunshot victim to a local hospital where medical personnel pronounced that person dead, county police said.

Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-307-2020.

People can also provide information through the Baltimore County Police Department's iWATCH program