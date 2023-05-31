Police continue to investigate deadly assault in front of Anne Arundel County home

BALTIMORE- Police are still searching for suspects who beat an Anne Arundel County father to death last week in front of his home.

It happened after an alleged confrontation at his child's school.

WJZ spoke with police on Tuesday who said this is a complicated case.

Christopher Wright, 43, was allegedly attacked on May 19 by three or four men who were described as men in their mid-20s to mid-30s, according to investigators.

Police said the men went to Wright's home on Arundel Road West in Brooklyn around 5 p.m.

Wright died at the hospital the next day. The medical examiner later ruled his death as a homicide.

Wright's family told WJZ they believe Wright was beaten as retaliation for an earlier confrontation that involved one of his children at Brooklyn Park Middle School.

Police confirmed that, so far, no suspects have been identified and no charges have been filed.

Spokesperson for Anne Arundel County police Marc Limanski said detectives are still combing through evidence and interviewing witnesses.

"Just be cautious of anything you read on the internet," said Limanski. "There's a lot of internet chatter out there about what exactly transpired. We just want people to know that detectives are still looking at evidence to determine what transpired at that scene."

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are actively investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700