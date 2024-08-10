Police arrest man, 66, for alleged hate crime fire outside the Jewish Museum of Maryland

Community seeking answers host vigil honoring transgender woman killed in West Baltimore and more to

BALTIMORE-- Police arrested a 66-year-old man Saturday morning for a fire classified as a hate crime incident outside of the Jewish Museum of Maryland.

According to a release the fire was set outside of the Jewish Museum of Maryland Thursday in the unit block of Lloyd Street.

Central District Hate Crime Arrest



In reference to the fire set outside of the Jewish Museum of Maryland on August 8, 2024, in the unit block of Lloyd Street, officers have arrested a 66-year-old male suspect.



— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) August 10, 2024

Police stated Investigators quickly identified the suspect and on August 9, 2024, detectives obtained a warrant for the suspect's arrest.

In a release, authorities shared the suspect has a history of "fire-related crimes".

On Saturday morning, Baltimore City SWAT officers arrested the suspect without incident at a home in the 700 block of Druid Park Lake Drive. He was then taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged.