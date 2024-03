BALTIMORE- Police are advising residents in the area of West Patapsco Avenue to shelter in place, Sunday morning.

According to a social post from their department, SWAT members are on the scene of an active barricade on the 2500 block of West Patapsco.

SWAT members are currently unseen at an active barricade in the 2500 block of West Patapsco Avenue. Officers are requesting residents in that immediate area to shelter in place. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) March 10, 2024

Further details surrounding this incident have not been released.

