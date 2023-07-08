Playground fires in Baltimore yield arson investigations, spark community concern

BALTIMORE -- A playground that went up in flames at Holabird Academy is being investigated as arson, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers noticed the fire while on patrol in the Southeast district just before 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Imla Street.

No one was injured by the fire, police said.

In recent weeks, two other playgrounds within Baltimore City have been left charred by fires.

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed to WJZ that a second arson investigation is underway near Greenspring Avenue.

Officers said wooden pallets were used to intentionally set the play area on fire in Northwest Baltimore on June 19. The playground sits behind a building.

"It makes me sad," Sheryl, a resident who lives near the playground, said. "It lets me know what kind of world we're living in."

At this location, paint is burned off of the metal structure and the plastic slides melted.

"We're hurt over it," Lilly Pace said. "The kids don't want to go over there anymore because they're afraid."

A third fire happened at the Wilbur Waters Park in West Baltimore one day later—on June 20. However, police said the fire on Dukeland Street is being investigated as an "alarm of fire" until evidence shows otherwise.

Police have not said whether any of the fires are suspected of being connected.