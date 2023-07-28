Pilot who crashed single-engine plane in Harford County identified

BALTIMORE -- The Harford County Sheriff's Office has identified the pilot who died when his plane crashed in Havre de Grace on Tuesday night, according to WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner.

Harford County officials said on Wednesday that 59-year-old Anthony W. Potts was the only person aboard a single-engine plane when it crashed into a wooded area, the Baltimore Banner reported.

Emergency response personnel responded to the crash around 7:30 p.m. at a farmland in the 3600 block of Old Level Road in Havre De Grace.

Sandy Gallion, president of the Level Volunteer Fire Company, said FAA investigators and the Harford County Sheriff's Office are among the 30 to 40 emergency responders at the scene.

An investigator arrived at the crash site on Wednesday to begin collecting evidence, examining the damaged plane and trying to contact witnesses, an NTSB spokesperson told the Baltimore Banner.

That person will request the maintenance records of the aircraft, as well as medical records and the flight history of the pilot.

A preliminary report may be available within two to three weeks, but a typical NTSB investigation can take one or two years to complete, the spokesperson told the Baltimore Banner.