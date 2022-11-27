Pilot, passengers trapped 'hundred feet in air' after small plane crashed into powerlines in Montgomery Co.

BALTIMORE - A small plane crashed into powerlines in Montgomery County, causing some power outages, according to officials.

Officials say a pilot and two passengers are dangling "hundred feet in the air" after crashing at Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road.

A single-engine Mooney M20J crashed into wires near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Maryland, around 5:40 p.m. local time Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"They appear to be OK at this time but the problem is, they are dangling about a hundred feet in the air and everything is still energized," PIO Pete Piringer said. "These are some main power transition lines in the area. We have our hazmat teams here, along with others."

Small Plane Crash IAO Rothbury Dr & Goshen Road, plane into powerlines dangling hundred feet in air, pilot and passenger trapped in plane, @mcfrs A734, A708B, PAT708, T734, RS717, PE734, HM728, SU725, BC705 & others responding — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 27, 2022

The crash has caused a widespread power outage in the area.

Gaithersburg, MD plane crash https://t.co/aeT9pFAFdU — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 27, 2022

Pepco confirmed that the crash affected approximately 85,000 customers and said they are working with authorities to assess the damage.

"We have confirmed that a private plane came into contact with Pepco's transmission lines in Montgomery County, resulting in an outage to approximately 85,000 customers," the utility company tweeted. "We are assessing damage and working closely with Montgomery County fire and emergency services."