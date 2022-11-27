Watch CBS News
Pilot, passengers trapped 'hundred feet in air' after small plane crashed into powerlines in Montgomery Co.

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A small plane crashed into powerlines in Montgomery County, causing some power outages, according to officials.

Officials say a pilot and two passengers are dangling "hundred feet in the air" after crashing at Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road.

A single-engine Mooney M20J crashed into wires near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Maryland, around 5:40 p.m. local time Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.  

"They appear to be OK at this time but the problem is, they are dangling about a hundred feet in the air and everything is still energized," PIO Pete Piringer said. "These are some main power transition lines in the area. We have our hazmat teams here, along with others." 

The crash has caused a widespread power outage in the area.

Pepco confirmed that the crash affected approximately 85,000 customers and said they are working with authorities to assess the damage. 

"We have confirmed that a private plane came into contact with Pepco's transmission lines in Montgomery County, resulting in an outage to approximately 85,000 customers," the utility company tweeted. "We are assessing damage and working closely with Montgomery County fire and emergency services."

First published on November 27, 2022 / 5:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

