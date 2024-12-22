Driver injured after crashing into Baltimore County home, police say

BALTIMORE - A driver was injured after crashing a vehicle into the garage of a house in Pikesville on Sunday, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers responded to the crash around 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Smith and Greenspring avenue. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

Bel Air crash into house

That's not the only vehicle that has crashed into a Baltimore area home recently.

In November, police in Bel Air responded after a man in a locksmith work van hit a gas line and then a house, causing an explosion. WJZ obtained a video that shows the van veering toward the house on Woodhome Drive.

The home sustained extensive damage and the pets died.

The driver reportedly told Harford County deputies he blacked out before driving off the road and into the house at 3:30 a.m.

Joseph Pollard, 27, was charged with failure to provide insurance information; failure to obey traffic control devices; failure to control speed; reckless driving; and negligent driving.