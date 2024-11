BALTIMORE - A home was destroyed and neighbors were forced to evacuate during a fire Wednesday evening in Bel Air, according to Harford County fire officials.

The fire, believed to have been fed by a natural gas line, is in the 1700 block of Woodhome Drive, officials said.

Photo from JMVFC pic.twitter.com/Qbol7KY8ge — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) November 7, 2024