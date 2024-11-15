Accessibility parking spaces close to White Marsh Mall restored after complaint resolved

BALTIMORE -- A complaint about the lack of accessible parking spaces near the food court entrance of the White Marsh Mall was resolved after nearly five years.

The State of Maryland Commission on Civil Rights (MCCR) found probable cause by a complainant who argued that designated parking spots for those with disabilities had been swapped for electric vehicle charging stations.

The woman who filed the complaint said she had to go more than 100 feet from the nearest reserved space to the entrance, according to the MCCR.

The resolution

A collaboration between MCCR, the White Marsh Mall, and Baltimore County led to the return of the reserved parking spaces at the foot of the food court.

"When I pulled up and noticed that the spot was closer to the door, it made me happy," shopper Malika Muhammed said. "I was glad because it was a complaint at one time. I thought it was unfair for people that's disabled."

Cleveland Horton II, the Executive Director of MCCR, said it took time to resolve the accessibility complaint.

"It was not just a, 'Hey, let's paint the lines, put down some accessible parking signs and move on,'" Horton said. "We had to get assessments done by a number of engineers to determine the feasibility of revising and remodifying the area of the food court. We know there is a significant slope issue. It's very dangerous for those who do have mobility challenges."

The work is expected to be completed by April 2025.

White Marsh Mall did not immediately respond to our request for comment.