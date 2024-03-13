Parkgoers on alert in wake of attack at Centennial Park in Howard County

Park-goers on alert after attack at Centennial Park in Howard County

BALTIMORE - While many flocked to Howard County's Centennial Park to enjoy Wednesday's nice weather, there was a sense of uneasiness due to an attack there earlier in the week.

Howard County Police said a 24-year-old woman was attacked by a man during her jog Monday morning. She managed to get away with only a minor injury.

Parkgoers say they are more aware because of the attack.

No arrest has been made.

The sunny weather's brought a lot of people out to Centennial Park in Howard County.



Haven't seen any yet, but police say they're increasing patrols around here because a woman got attacked during her morning jog on Monday.



Seth Hoffman, Public Information Officer for Howard County Police, said the victim was attacked about five minutes into her jog.

The suspect grabbed her from behind and hit her, Hoffman said, and she used pepper spray to get away.

At the time of the attack, the suspect was described to be wearing a black cloth medical mask and a black plain baseball hat.

Gregg Petersen, from Columbia, often visits the park for bird watching. He said it was shocking to hear about the attack.

"That's not the normal thing that happens around here," Petersen said. "Lots of people are here walking around at all hours of the day."

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, but just in case, people will notice more police around the park for the time being.

"They'll see marked police cars, they'll see officers on foot patrol," Hoffman said. "We've encouraged officers to park there and write reports, just have a presence, giving people peace of mind."

Several at the park told WJZ they'll be more cautious or just make sure they're not alone.

"I typically come here when there are a lot of people because those kinds of things do happen," said Phyllis Campbell. "Unlike some of the other trails in Columbia, this is more secluded."

"We'll be vigilant for sure," Petersen said.

Howard County Police are working with other law enforcement agencies to see if this attack is connected to other cases. So far, nothing yet.

If you know anything about this attack, you can contact Howard County Police at 410-313-STOP or by email at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.