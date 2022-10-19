Panel suggests review of 100 in-custody deaths involving physical restraint from Fowler's tenure

BALTIMORE -- Following an audit of 1,300 autopsies from in-custody deaths during Dr. David Fowler's tenure as chief medical examiner, an independent team is recommending about 100 cases involving physical restraint for further review, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced.

The panel is asking an independent group of forensic pathologists to see if they agree with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's "determinations of cause and manner of death, whether they believe the OCME's determinations were based on adequate investigations, and whether changes are needed to improve the OCME's practices," Frosh said.

A panel of forensic pathologists, known as the Audit Design Team, was convened in April 2021 to figure out how autopsies from Fowler's tenure should be reviewed after the former chief medical examiner testified Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd when he kneed on Floyd's neck.

Chauvin was convicted of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

"We embarked on this process with the goal of overseeing a professional and independent audit that adheres to the highest standards of impartiality and integrity," said Frosh. "I appreciate the hard work done by the ADT's experts in proposing a thorough and thoughtful audit process that will provide a professional and impartial review."

The audit will have to answer a series of questions, according to a report released Wednesday: "Were these cases adequately investigated?" "Were the OCME's operations and procedures, as described in the case files, consistent with best practices?" "What role did restraint play in each death? Would the decedent have lived but for the application of restraint?" "What determination should the OCME have reached in each case concerning cause and manner of death?" "If the OCME's determination of cause or manner of death differed from that of the reviewers, what do the reviewers make of that discrepancy?"

Reviewers will be given case files to make their own initial opinion about each case. The pathologists will then meet to reach a "consensus or majority opinion on both cause and manner of death," according to the report.

Frosh's office will recruit the forensic pathologists to look at the cases.