Owings Mills residents shocked by shooting of pet dog at apartment complex

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police want to know who shot and killed a dog at an apartment complex in Owings Mills on July 13.

It stunned apartment residents, in part because the complex is dog-friendly and even has a dog park on the premises.

"I've been living out this area for a pretty long time and, you know, it's just, like, shocking," resident Chanel Nance said.

Nance is a dog owner, too. She said the news of the shooting gave her anxiety about walking her dog.

"Like, wow, that could be us out here at night," she said.

Baltimore County Police say that the owner of the dog, which went by the name Mowgli, was outside when the shooting occurred. Mowgli was allegedly off of his leash when he was shot.

If the shooter is found, then that person may face charges such as negligent discharging or animal cruelty, according to authorities.

"This is not a normal occurrence and that is why we are taking this case seriously, as we do all cases in Baltimore County," Baltimore County Police Department Det. Trae Corbin said. "Any gunfire that is unexplainable is something our detectives will work around the clock to try to figure out who did this heinous crime."

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information about this shooting and the person, or people, responsible for killing Mowgli.