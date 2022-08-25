Over a dozen Prince George's officers accused of working for security company while on duty

BALTIMORE -- A grand jury has indicted 13 Prince George's County Police officers and a recently retired officer on charges of misconduct in office, the county's State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced Thursday.

The officers are accused of working with a private security company while on duty with the police department. The company provided security and more than 20 apartment complexes in the county, officials said

The officers are also accused of providing false information to the apartment complexes to justify the continued hire of the security company, according to Police Chief Malik Aziz.

The misconduct is alleged to have taken place between January 2019 to march 2021. Aziz said an investigation was launched in February 2021 after an internal complaint was filed. The officers' police powers were suspended in April 2021.

All of the officers were part of special assignment teams of the Landover and Westphalia patrol divisions.

The officer -- charged in 14 separate indictments -- ranged in rank from police officer first class, and were identified as:

Corporal Nick Agapov, 39

Corporal Anthony Brooke, 30

Corporal Kyle Cook, 32

Corporal Matthew Cotillo, 31

Corporal Brandon Farley, 34

Corporal Chris Hall, 45

Corporal Jonathan Haskett, 29

Corporal Joshua Hitchens, 32

Retired Corporal James Lubonski, 33

Private First Class John Mcintosh, 33

Corporal Matthew Obordo, 33

Corporal Michael O'Connell, 33

Private First Class Christopher Oliver, 32

Corporal Travis Popielarcheck, 30

"The allegations on this large group of officers are deeply troubling," Aziz said. "If the allegations are proven true during the judicial process, their actions not only tarnished the bad we all wear proudly but also erode the community's trust. I want to stress to our supportive community that this investigation originated within our agency."

Braveboy said 13 of the officers are charged with theft scheme of at least $1,500 to $25,000 and one of the officers is charged with that scheme of at least $100 to under $1,500.

If convicted, the officers and retired officer face up to five years in prison, the State's Attorney said.