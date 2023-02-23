Iconic Baltimore Sun sign taken down from Camden Yards scoreboard

BALTIMORE - The iconic Baltimore Sun sign that appeared on the scoreboard at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for three decades has been removed, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.

The large "Sun" sign had been a staple on the scoreboard since the stadium's first season in 1992.

A spokesperson with the Orioles told The Banner they are evaluating options and "having conversations" as to what will replace the sign.

The Baltimore Sun lettering within the vintage clock atop the scoreboard has been taken down.

The Banner reports, through a source with direct knowledge of the situation, that The Sun had not paid for the sign for "more than a few years."

