Orioles still seeking lease extension for stadium heading into second half of season

BALTIMORE - As Baltimore Orioles CEO John Angelos spoke with media members during Spring Training, he talked about the future of the franchise.

The Maryland Stadium Authority and the Orioles still have not agreed on a lease extension for Oriole Park at Camden Yards in downtown Baltimore.

Angelos said, at the time, he hoped to have an agreement, possibly by All-Star Break.

"I would love to have that as an All-Star Break gift for everybody in the community," Angelos said. "We are going to get that done. That's always been one of the things I have been most committed to, and I have no intention of not seeing that happen. I know the governor and his folks are just as keen on that as I am."

Now that All-Star Break is over, and the Orioles return to action Friday night, there is still no deal on an extension.

Oriole Park was first open to the public in April 1992.

The 30-year contract with Maryland Stadium Authority is set to end on December 31, 2023.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore released a joint statement Thursday saying they are committed to building around Camden Yards and in downtown Baltimore.

"What comes next for the Camden Yards campus must serve our entire community and the city as a whole," the joint statement said. "From the ballpark and surrounding neighborhoods to Harborplace and the Inner Harbor, we are committed to making the downtown corridor a premier destination that benefits Baltimore and Maryland residents year-round.

"We have shared ideals to create a thriving and inclusive Baltimore, not just for the Orioles, but for all those who call it home."

However, the joint statement did not provide a timeline on a deadline for a lease extension agreement.

"We are determined to make it happen, and soon," the statement said.

Orioles chose not to agree to a one-time, five-year extension before the Feb. 1 deadline.

According to our media partners with The Baltimore Banner, once a new lease is signed, the Orioles will be eligible to receive $600 million for stadium improvements from the state.

"The Orioles are always going to be in Baltimore," Angelos said during spring training. "Hopefully this team will do what it did last year, and better, for many years to come."

The Orioles have 73 games left on the 2023 schedules.

At 54-35, they have baseball's third-best record and are just two games behind AL East-leading Tampa Bay.

"The last four months have been exciting on and off the field. Baltimore City and the State of Maryland all have Orioles fever," the joint statement said. "We've laid the groundwork for success, and progress is also being made on our vision to expand and revitalize the Camden Yards campus."

