Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn serves up coffee, donuts in surprise appearance at Baltimore Dunkin'

BALTIMORE- Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn served up coffee and donuts Thursday morning.

The first baseman/outfielder/designated hitter surprised staff and customers at the downtown Baltimore Dunkin' on W. Pratt Street.

O'Hearn worked behind the counter and surprised the first 100 guests with a free Orioles Magic or Birdland donut.

He also signed autographs and took pictures with fans and encouraged them to vote for him and his teammates for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

O'Hearn started in Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers at Camden Yards.

He is batting .284 with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs this season.