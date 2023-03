BALTIMORE —The Orioles announced Friday that pitcher Kyle Gibson will be the Opening Day starter when the team kicks off its 2023 season.

Gibson getting the start 💪 pic.twitter.com/demr1W9D6W — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 24, 2023

Known for his deceptive slider, the 35-year-old right-handed pitcher posted an 10-8 record for the 2022 season, and an ERA of 5.05.