Orioles help 22 BARCS animals find home after overcrowded shelter pleas for help

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles stepped up to the plate in more than one way this weekend by scrambling to help a local animal shelter in a major way.

Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, known as BARCS, sent out an urgent plea Friday for adopters and fosters as it faced serious overcrowding.

The shelter said it took in 303 new animals in the previous week and had 12 more dogs than it did spaces.

"We're going to be clear and keep this post short: Dogs in our shelter are at risk today. We are waiving fees immediately," the shelter said Friday.

The shelter said Orioles management saw the widely circulated call for help and were quick to respond.

"By Saturday morning, our team was doing a walkthrough at the stadium and planning a major two-day event at the ballpark for Sunday and Monday's very-popular Memorial Day games," the shelter said.

The team gave the "BARCS BFF Waggin," a mobile adoption center, a premium space at Camden Yards for the shelter to show off adoptable dogs and cats, raise awareness, and collect donations on Sunday and Monday.

The shelter said 18 dogs and 4 cats were adopted at the ballpark over the weekend.

It wasn't just the Orioles who responded to BARCS' call for aid.

"In total, 90 animals gained last names this weekend," said the shelter, which had waived adoption fees to make space. "Also, 17 more are also on hold to be adopted tomorrow or later this week; 13 dogs were placed into foster homes for the holiday weekend; and 11 animals were saved through our rescue network!"

BARCS is an open-admission shelter that takes in every animal in need.

See the animals available for adoption here

The shelter is at 2490 Giles Road in South Baltimore and is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.