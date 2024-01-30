Angelos family reportedly agrees to sell Baltimore Orioles for $1.725 billion

BALTIMORE -- The Angelos family has agreed to sell the Baltimore Orioles to a pair of billionaires, according to WJZ's media partner The Baltimore Banner.

The sale agreement was initially reported by John Ourand from Puck News. He reported that the Orioles will be bought for $1.725 billion by billionaires David Rubenstein and Mike Arougheti.

Baltimore Banner sports reporter Andy Kostka said on X, the social media site formally known as Twitter, that the group of billionaires included "Maryland leaders, philanthropists and sports legends."

David Rubenstein is set to become the control of the Orioles after he agreed to a deal to buy a stake of the Orioles, a source close to the matter confirms to the Baltimore Banner.



In December, Bloomberg News reported that Rubenstein was among those interested in purchasing the Orioles from the Angelos family.

Rubenstein, 74, was born in Baltimore, and he has a net worth of $4.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Peter Angelos, 94, is the Orioles' majority owner. His son, John Angelos, is running the day-to-day operations.

In December, a new long-term lease agreement was approved that will keep the Orioles at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are coming off a 101-win season, their best since 1980. They also made it to the playoffs, along with winning the American League East for the first time since 2014.

They have loads of young talent to showcase, led by Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday and Grayson Rodriguez.