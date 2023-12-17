Orioles fans anxious for team, state to finalize Camden Yards lease extension

BALTIMORE - The deal to finalize the Orioles' new lease is expected to become official on Monday.

After a nerve-racking negotiation process, Charm City is close to having another 30 years of the Baltimore Orioles.

"I would love for them to just get it all figured out so the O's are playing for another 30 years," Orioles Fan Steven Martin said.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on Monday with other state leaders to discuss the lease extension.

At the end of last week, Orioles fans learned a long-term lease agreement was finally in place just weeks before the team's current deal was set to expire on December 31st.

Governor Wes Moore told WJZ the deal not only keeps the Orioles in Baltimore, but it will also benefit everyone who loves the team.

"I'm thrilled," Gov. Moore said. "It's a great deal for Maryland. It's a great deal for taxpayers. It's a great deal for all of us O's fans."

The deal is not done yet.

It still needs to be voted on by the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Maryland Board of Public Works on Monday.

If it does go through, it will unlock $600 million for upgrades and renovations.

And, the Orioles will have until 2027 to reach an agreement on the ground lease and development.

If that deal falls through the Orioles can keep their 30-year lease or shorten it to a 15-year lease.

There is a no relocation clause.

"We're excited to see the future," Orioles fan Corey Shaffer said.

Fans will be waiting to hear when the deal is official, but right now, they're looking forward to another 30 years with the Birds, especially after a successful run last season.

"The team is full of youth and life and it's just kind of changed the city," Shaffer said. "You can feel the energy in the city"

The Stadium Authority is set to meet at 10 a.m. on Monday and the Board of Public Works will meet later in the day.

WJZ will continue to stay on this story for you and will let you know when the deal is final.