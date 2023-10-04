Orioles' excitement ramps up as fans see open practice ahead of playoffs: 'There's just a buzz'

BALTIMORE - Days before the Orioles host their first playoff game since 2014, fans got a chance to see their team practice.

The O's conducted a public workout Wednesday at Camden Yards as they prepare for their American League Divisional Series this weekend.

They will play either Texas or Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. on Saturday to open up a best-of-five series.

Excited Orioles fans showed up to support the American League East champions at open practice.

Excited Orioles fans showed up to support the American League East champions at open practice.

"It's a great time to be in Baltimore," fan Med Matlock said. "All you see is O's shirts. There's just a buzz. You can feel the excitement. People cannot wait until Saturday."

Some fans skipped out on school to celebrate the Orioles.

"I missed school for this," said 9-year-old Stephen. "I get to miss math class."

Others had the day off to go to the ballpark.

"I had the day off, no plans and what better way to represent?" Matlock said. "I've watched the Orioles since I was a little kid, so I always look forward to them going to the World Series and I think this is going to be the year."