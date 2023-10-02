Orioles hosting series of 'Soak It In' events to get fans fired up for the postseason

Birds fans rejoice as Baltimore Orioles win 100 games in a season for first time since 1980

Birds fans rejoice as Baltimore Orioles win 100 games in a season for first time since 1980

Birds fans rejoice as Baltimore Orioles win 100 games in a season for first time since 1980

BALTIMORE - Orioles fans are ready for the postseason.

They are hoping for a big party in Baltimore this fall as the baseball team is seeking its first World Series championship since 1983.

The O's, the American League East champions with the best overall record in the league, kick off the playoffs in the American League Divisional Series against either Tampa Bay or Texas. The best-of-five series will begin on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

To get the fans even more fired up, the Orioles have announced "Soak It In" postseason events in Baltimore.

Beginning Tuesday, October 3, fans will have the opportunity to meet the Oriole Bird and Mr. Splash, while showing off their Oriole pride at events throughout Birdland.

Here is a complete list of events:

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3 – MEET THE BIRD & MR. SPLASH

Take a photo with The Bird and Mr. Splash as Birdland rallies together for the Postseason at Dunkin'. Fans can also enjoy giveaways from the Dunkin' prize wheel, Orioles Magic and Birdland Donuts, and more.

When: 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Where: Dunkin' in Linthicum Heights (714 Nursery Road, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3 – BALTIMORE COUNTY POSTSEASON RALLY

Rally together as the Orioles gear up for the Postseason, with special appearances from County Executive JOHNNY OLSZEWSKI, The Bird, Mr. Splash, and the Towson University Marching Band.

When: 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Where: Patriot Plaza in Towson (400 Washington Avenue, Towson, MD 21204)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4 – POSTSEASON WORKOUT

Fans are invited to attend a Postseason workout. This free event is an exclusive opportunity for fans to support the team as they prepare for the 2023 Postseason. Ballpark fare will be available at select concession locations, and Postseason merchandise will be available for purchase at the Orioles Team Store. All Oriole Park game day policies will be in effect.

Fans can claim a ticket at Orioles.com/SoakItIn. Email address can claim up to four tickets. Children under the age of 18 do not need a ticket but must attend with an adult.

When: 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Fans can enter through Gate E.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5 – CARAVAN TO SCHOOLS FOR WORLD TEACHERS' DAY (PRIVATE EVENT)

The Bird will join Dunkin's Community Cruiser to surprise teachers and staff with free coffee and Dunkin' gift cards in celebration of World Teacher's Day. One lucky teacher at each school will also be surprised with Postseason tickets from Dunkin'.

Stop 1: When: 8-10 a.m.

Where: Pleasant Plains Elementary (8300 Pleasant Plains Road, Towson, MD 21286)

Stop 2: When: 10:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Where: Dumbarton Middle School (300 Dumbarton Road, Baltimore, MD 21212)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5 – MEET THE BIRD & MR. SPLASH

Take a photo with The Bird and Mr. Splash as Birdland rallies together for the Postseason.

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Weis Markets in Perry Hall (9400 Scott Moore Way, Perry Hall, MD 21128)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6 – ORIOLES CAR STENCIL DRIVE-THRU

Stop by Oriole Park to get a chalk-painted Orioles logo on your car.

When: 6-10 a.m.

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in front of Home Plate Plaza on the Russell Street Service Drive (near Gate D). Access to Russell Street Service Drive is only from Lee Street on the south side of the ballpark.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6 – BALTIMORE CITY POSTSEASON RALLY

Rally together with fellow Orioles fans prior to Game 1 of the American League Division Series. The event will include special appearances from Baltimore City Mayor BRANDON SCOTT, The Bird, and Mr. Splash. Fans can enjoy a live DJ, food trucks, lawn games, and giveaways.

When: 12-1:30 p.m.

Where: War Memorial Plaza - Outside of Baltimore City Hall (101 North Gay Street, Baltimore, MD)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13 – DOWNTOWN PARTNERSHIP POSTSEASON RALLY

Rally together with fellow Orioles fans in Downtown Baltimore. Enjoy music, food trucks, and more.

When: 12-3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Baltimore (Pratt Street & Light Street)