Orioles' Colton Cowser has first hit, RBI in big league debut in 6-3 win over Yankees

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles got back to their winning ways with a 6-3 win over the New York Yankees Wednesday evening.

Colton Cowser, making his big league debut, had his first hit and RBI when he drove in Cedric Mullins with a single in the sixth inning, cutting Baltimore's deficit to 2-1.

Jordan Westburg, who debuted last week, followed with a two-run triple and scored on a ground out.

Ryan O'Hearn put the finishing touches on the Orioles' win with a two-run home run in the ninth, scoring Adley Rutschman, who doubled.

Rutschman and Mullins had two hits apiece.

Starting pitcher Dean Kremer threw seven innings. He allowed one earned run on four base hits and struck out 10. Closer Felix Bautista notched his 23rd save.

The Orioles (50-35) play the Yankees at 7 p.m. Thursday. Kyle Bradish will start for the Birds.