Orioles' Brandon Hyde wins American League Manager of the Year

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles' Brandon Hyde on Tuesday was named American League Manager of the Year.

He had 27 first-place votes.

Hyde managed the Orioles to their first 100+ season since 1980, and the team's first American League East title since 2014.

The Orioles reached the American League Division Series.

They went from fourth place in the AL East in 2022 to first place the following season with 101 wins.

Hyde is the fourth Orioles manager to be named Manager of the Year, joining Showalter (2014), Davey Johnson (1997) and Frank Robinson (1989).





