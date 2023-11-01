Courthouse security scare briefly delays jury selection in Marilyn Mosby perjury trial

BALTIMORE - Marilyn Mosby declined to comment as she entered court in Greenbelt for the second day of jury selection in her perjury trial.

Marilyn Mosby arrives at federal court in Greenbelt for day 2 of jury selection in her perjury trial. Court was set to start a few minutes ago, but the courtroom was cleared. Waiting to learn why. More on the case here https://t.co/md8DXdjp4E @wjz pic.twitter.com/AfKpjym3jx — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 1, 2023

Moments later as proceedings were set to begin, there was a security scare outside that shut down access to the federal courthouse.

The bomb squad was brought in to evaluate a suspicious pickup truck.

It turned out there was no danger.

"The security situation at the U.S. Courthouse at Greenbelt, Maryland has been resolved. There is no danger to the courthouse. The courthouse campus has reopened and court proceedings are resuming," the court said in a statement shortly before noon.

Still no all-clear yet. A red pickup appears to be the vehicle that was the focus of attention here. pic.twitter.com/Sd3Vt4u7Wo — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 1, 2023

Eventually, police gave the all clear, but it delayed the painstaking process of selecting a jury by two and a half hours.

The case was moved from Baltimore to Greenbelt at Mosby's request because she did not feel she could get a fair trial in the Baltimore area.

The high-profile trial is still set to last into the week before Thanksgiving.

Judge Griggsby says she is skeptical about whether a jury can be seated today in the Marilyn Mosby case because of a security scare unrelated to the case that caused a 2 1/2 hour delay. Openings may not be until Monday. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 1, 2023

It hinges on whether Mosby lied to get a penalty-free withdrawal from her retirement account to buy several Florida vacation homes—a move the federal government allowed only for those who had a hardship related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mosby is expected to take the stand and testify that she had losses from her Mahogany Elite travel business despite not yet taking a single client.

From the beginning, the former Baltimore City state's attorney has blasted the government's theory of the case.

"I want of the people of Baltimore to hear it from me: I have done nothing wrong. I did not defraud anyone to take my money from my retirement savings, and I did not lie on any mortgage application," Mosby said at a press conference in January 2022.

On jury selection today, Judge Lydia K. Griggsby said in court, "We have quite a lot of work to do. I had hoped we'd be able to complete the process today. We'll see how far we get, but I do have skepticism."