One-On-One With WJZ: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott defends backing BGE Conduit deal

BALTIMORE - Mayor Brandon Scott sat down with WJZ to talk about the deal he has backed with BGE over Baltimore's underground conduit system.

Tonight at 11: One-on-one with Mayor Scott about the BGE conduit deal @wjz pic.twitter.com/nfscVPNqE8 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 28, 2023

Scott defended the deal as "transparent" and said if it had not happened, Baltimore would be "on the brink of litigation" with the utility.

It lasts for four years and calls for BGE to pay $134 million in maintenance and upgrades to the underground system that carries cables for electricity, internet phone, lights, and other items.

This robocall went out to some city residents blasting Mayor Brandon Scott and the BGE conduit deal. Past story on the disagreement among city leaders: https://t.co/LZVqbfjKjD @wjz pic.twitter.com/bz6owaq8JU — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 17, 2023

The mayor said it does not "sell" the city's ownership in the conduit system and he addressed concerns some have with BGE.

"We've all have had those concerns about our bills—our electricity bills, our heating bills—but what we should also be understanding is how these things can exist in different parallels, right? We are talking about what is best for Baltimoreans," the mayor said. "This deal saves the rate payers over $50 million. We know if this deal did not go in, that rate increase would have been even higher."

Scott also said he believes the city's spending board vote on the matter almost two weeks ago was legitimate, despite a boycott from the comptroller and city council president.

WJZ will have more of our exclusive interview with the mayor on Tuesday's newscasts on air and streaming.