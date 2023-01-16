23-year-old man dies after double shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 23-year-old man died early Monday after he was shot in a double shooting in West Baltimore, according to police.

Officers said Kwantez Charles Henson was shot around 10:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. He died at the hospital several hours later, according to police.

Police said Henson, who was shot in the neck and head, was one of two shot at that location.

A 52-year-old man was injured with a gunshot wound to his leg. He is expected to recover.

This is already Baltimore's 13th homicide investigation in 2023.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.