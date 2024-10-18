Watch CBS News
Trash truck operator dead, two people injured from crash in Mount Vernon

By Andrew Adeolu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A trash truck operator died and two others were injured after the truck crashed into several vehicles and a building in Baltimore's Mount Vernon community Friday afternoon, according to police.

According to police, the crash occurred near the intersection of Cathedral and Centre Streets around 3:50 p.m.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found 41-year-old Michael Bost dead. 

Police said the trash truck drifted downhill and struck Bost, who was outside of the truck. The truck then collided with four vehicles, including two that were occupied, and then smashed into a building. Two people in the vehicles were taken to the hospital for injuries.

No additional injuries were reported after everyone was evacuated from the building. 

Multiple streets were closed for hours.

