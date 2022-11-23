Officials at BWI Airport prepare for busiest travel day of year

Wednesday expected to be one of the busiest travel days, with most driving

BALTIMORE - Expect roads and airports to be busy if you are waiting until the last minute to travel to your Thanksgiving destination.

The eve of Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year, and AAA is predicting more than 54 million people will head out for the holiday by air or road.

With a rough couple of years for airlines, between the pandemic, staffing shortages and weather woes, coming and going wasn't always smooth.

However, experts say this holiday travel season is finally shaping up to be better.

On Wednesday, WJZ's Cristina Mendez kept a close eye on how airlines operated out of BWI Airport.

The aviation industry calls this period their Super Bowl.

Thanksgiving brings more people to the airports and the highways.

The Maryland Aviation Administration says 32,000 people are expected to travel through BWI on Wednesday.

Experts say the Sunday after Thanksgiving will be even busier as mass amounts of people return home.

For several years, there has been a strain on airline travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic and staff shortages.

However, Federal Transportation officials cracked down on airlines this fall after a high number of delays and cancellations urged them to hire more staff, clean up schedules and clarify their customer service options if a flight is derailed.

"It's been tough for the airlines over the last couple years with cancellations because of labor issues," said Ricky Smith, of the Maryland Aviation Administration. "I think they've beefed up their staffing levels to make sure that they minimize cancellations during this period because just imagine, it would be devastating for a passenger to get to a family member's home because of an aircraft cancellation."

BWI is reminding passengers to check with their airline directly for the latest information on their flight and arrive at least two hours before getting ready to take off.