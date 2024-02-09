Watch CBS News
Officer who stood trial for death of Freddie Gray to oversee Internal Affairs for BPD

By Adam Thompson

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - One of the officers charged after the death of Freddie Gray has been promoted to oversee Internal Affairs for the Baltimore Police Department.

Captain Alicia White will move into her new role, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

In her new role, White will oversee probes of complaints filed by the public against Baltimore police officers.

After a federal investigation into Freddie Gray's death, the Department of Justice opted not to bring charges against White and five other officers that were charged.

White will assume her new role on Sunday. 

First published on February 9, 2024 / 11:09 PM EST

